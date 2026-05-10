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Troy man killed in early morning crash in Rochester Hills

By Dave Herndon and Ian Wood
Published  May 10, 2026 5:08pm EDT
Rochester Hills
FOX 2 Detroit
article

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH (Fox 2) - A 35-year-old man from Troy was killed in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of his vehicle and driving off the road on M-59 near Livernois in Rochester Hills. 

Police said that Cody Scott Trebush missed the curve on M-59 and went off the road, striking a guardrail in his 2006 Mazda 3. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. 

Excessive speed is thought to have been a factor, but the crash remains under investigation. 

Rochester HillsCar crashesTroy