Troy man kills young daughter and then self, shoots wife

Troy Police said a man shot his wife and young child and then himself. The little girl and man are both dead and his wife is expected to survive while neighbors are in disbelief.

The shooting happened just after 11 Tuesday morning at the Northfield Hills condominium complex in Troy, just east of Coolidge Highway. A woman called and said a neighbor was at her house and was bleeding from her chest.

"She described that her neighbor had been shot and was telling her as well that the daughter who lived next door also was shot," Troy Police Capt. Josh Jones said.

Police say the 39-year-old woman's husband had shot his wife and daughter. The child, believed to be about 6-years-old, was dead. The husband was gone.

The injured woman gave police his cell phone number and when the 52-year-old man answered, he said he'd return. And he did but not to be arrested.

"He told us that he was going to be returning and he was going to turn himself in," Jones said. "They saw the vehicle park into the lot and started moving in that direction - he got out of the vehicle and shot himself."

As officers were approaching the suspect's vehicle, the man shot himself. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troy Police say it doesn't appear there were prior reports of domestic violence. However, neighbors say there were signs of trouble.

Ronald Wilson lived a couple of doors down and said he would hear screaming regularly. He said he was deeply troubled by the little girl's death.

"I don't know really know the wife. They screamed all the time - or he screamed at her - quite a bit," Wilson said. "She was a little, little girl. And a little cutie girl. It's a shame."

Police said the girl's mother had been shot in the chest but is expected to survive. Troy Police said the neighbor's quick actions are probably to thank for that.

"(A) ton of credit to the neighbor, ton of credit to the victim that was shot and able to evacuate herself from the house and alert us to what was going on," Jones said.

Sadly, however, the little girl could not be saved.

"This is a tragic, tragic day. Our hearts go out to family and friends of the victims," Jones said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



