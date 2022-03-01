Troy Police say domestic incident leaves 2 dead, 1 injured; suspect shooter died by suicide

article

A domestic shooting incident in Troy left two people dead and a third wounded late Tuesday morning. The incident sent two nearby schools into lockdown.

A young female was found dead while a woman believed to be her mother was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect shooter, believed to be related to the victims, allegedly died after shooting himself in the head, Troy police said in a release.

A 911 call was placed at 11:12 a.m. leading to Troy police to be dispatched to a residence on Brentwood Drive, just east of Coolidge Highway.

The caller, identified as a 39-year-old woman told dispatchers she had been shot by her 52-year-old husband. She fled the scene to her neighbor's condominium. She also said her husband had left the residence.

Once on scene, police extradited the female victim to a nearby hospital by Alliance Mobile Health.

Police also located a young woman dead in an upstairs part of the residence. She's believed to be the daughter of the couple.

Law enforcement were able to make phone contact with the suspected shooter a short time later. He was located in his parked vehicle in a lot in the Northfield Hills Condominium Complex Clubhouse, which is near where police responded.

MORE: Huron Township woman's death ruled homicide, 30-year-old man in custody

As officers were approaching the suspect's vehicle, the man shot himself. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered a single handgun believed to have been used in all shooting incidents.

Advertisement

An email sent to parents confirmed that Troy High School and Hamilton Elementary School were under a brief lockdown during the investigation.