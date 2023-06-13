Troy man shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves

A Troy man was shot by catalytic converter thieves when he confronted them while they were cutting his converter off his vehicle early Tuesday.

Police said the man saw the suspects stealing the catalytic converter from his pickup truck that was parked in the area of Fredmoor Street and South Boulevard at 3:43 a.m. The man called out to the thieves, police said, and both suspects fled toward a dark-colored SUV that was parked on the grass near the driveway.

As they were fleeing, one of the suspects turned and shot the victim with a handgun. They then fled in the SUV on South Boulevard.

Before this incident, Troy officers were in the area of Cypress and Bristol investigating a different catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked in a driveway. Witnesses described a similar dark-colored SUV fleeing the area.

The victim was shot in the leg and is currently listed as stable at a hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-524-0777.