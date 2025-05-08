Troy police: DUI suspect was four times over drinking limit while driving

The Brief Troy police are warning drivers to stay safe behind the wheel. Police say they received several calls from drivers warning of someone in a Ford Super Duty truck swerving. As of Thursday evening, it is up to the prosecutor to decide the fate of this driver and whether he’ll face the super drunk charge.



Troy police are reminding drivers to stay safe behind the wheel after officers arrested one driver for being four times over the legal alcohol limit.

What they're saying:

It was Wednesday, April 30, just before 8 p.m. when Troy police say they received several calls from drivers warning of someone in a Ford Super Duty truck swerving—heading south on I-75 and at one point veering off into the right shoulder.

Officers were able to catch up with the 36-year-old driver from Clawson at the Rochester Road exit. This is where the police say they stopped the driver, arresting him right there in the parking lot.

"Obviously, very scary, dangerous thing to think about putting everybody, not only himself, at risk, but everyone else on the road at risk," said Troy police Lt. Ben Hancock. "This is one that, you know, comes up every few weeks or a month or two."

What's next:

Meanwhile, officers are anticipating more reckless drunk driving.

"When it gets warmer, I would say there is a bit of an uptick, and then, specifically around the warmer holidays like Memorial Day and July 4th, things like that, sometimes people overindulge, and then they meet up with us on the road," Hancock said.

Troy police are gearing up, planning to beef up patrol on the roads but hoping drivers take responsibility and play it safe before drinking and driving.

"The consequences are really not worth it to get behind the wheel intoxicated," said Hancock. "The best thing is to, you know, make a phone call to a friend or a family member, or there are always the ride-share options to get home safely."

As of Thursday evening, it is up to the prosecutor to decide the fate of this driver and whether he’ll face the super drunk charge again, given he was four times over the alcohol limit, according to police.