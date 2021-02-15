Troy Police investigate after man's body found covered in snow at Belle Tire

article

Troy Police said they are investigating after a man's body was found outside of Belle Tire around 7 a.m. on Monday as employees arrived for work.

Police told FOX 2 they were called to Belle Tire to a non-responsive man who was found by the front door as employees arrived to start working Monday morning.

Troy Police said the man in his 30s was dead when they arrived and are unsure how long he was laying outside the building but was covered in snow.

It started snowing early Monday around midnight and temperatures were in the single-digits overnight.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner arrived and will conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died.

Police said they know the man's identity but did not release him as they work to locate his family.

