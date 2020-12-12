Troy Police Investigate Shooting at Sweet 16 Hotel Party

Troy police say they're investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the Hawthorn Suites.

According to police, five rounds were fired into a hotel room through a sliding glass door. No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

At the time of the shooting, the hotel room was occupied by four teens from Roseville and Detroit celebrating a “Sweet 16” birthday party.

After the shooting, two suspects were seen running from the scene of the shooting, but have yet to be identified. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspects are described as two black males, both aged 18 to 22 years old, of medium height and medium build. One was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

A K9 track from the scene led officers to the area of the Post Office located on Livernois south of Big Beaver, where the suspects may have left in a car.



Troy police are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the Troy Police at 248.524.3477.