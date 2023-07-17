Troy Target assault, Detroit murder suspect to be arraigned on homicide charge Monday

article

The man accused of murdering a woman in Detroit days after assaulting a woman in a Target parking lot will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday.

Andrew Hall, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge stemming from the death of 40-year-old Lisa Moffett. Hall is accused of killing Moffett and leaving her body outside a building on Detroit's west side on July 11.

At the time of the murder, Hall was already wanted after police say he assaulted a victim as she got into her vehicle outside the Target store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. in Troy on July 7.

Hall was caught the same day of the murder after a Dearborn Heights police officer spotted him walking on Telegraph and recognized him from photos she saw on social media earlier.

Hall's criminal record includes multiple domestic violence convictions and unlawful entry, along with failure to appear in court and attempts to escape prison.

He is being held on a $5.5 million bond for the Troy assault.