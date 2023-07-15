Troy Target assault suspect also charged with murder of Royal Oak woman in Detroit

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Andrew James Hall, 31, of Detroit with First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide of Lisa Moffett, 40, of Royal Oak.

At around 5:50 a.m. on July 11, Detroit Police responded to the 300 block of W McNichols for the discovery of a lifeless woman's body. Once on scene, officers located the deceased victim at the back of the building, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

It is alleged that Hall stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene. He was arrested by Dearborn Police and turned over to DPD later that same day.

"The evidence in this case will show that Andrew Hall is an extremely dangerous person," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "He allegedly killed the victim in this case for no reason at all, simply because he wanted to."

Hall is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 17 in the 37th District Court.

Hall was also charged and arraigned Wednesday in connection to a separate and unrelated brutal attack on a woman in a Target parking lot located in Troy.