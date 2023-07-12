Suspect in two violent crimes in Metro Detroit set to be arraigned for assault in Troy

The suspect behind an intense day-long manhunt in Metro Detroit this week is set to be arraigned on attempted abduction and assault charges in Pontiac Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Hall, who was arrested in Dearborn Heights after police released information identifying him as the perpetrator of an attack in Troy and a murder in Detroit will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the conference in the liveplayer above.

Hall's arrest followed days of investigation after he allegedly tried kidnapping a woman inside a Target parking lot last Friday before brandishing a gun. He fled after witnesses in the area ran toward the source of the victim's cries for help.

Days later, he was named as the primary suspect in the murder of a woman behind a building in Detroit. He has yet to be arraigned on charges connected to the deadly attack.

He was arrested after a Dearborn Heights officer observed Hall walking on Telegraph late Tuesday afternoon. After a short pursuit, he was arrested by Dearborn police.