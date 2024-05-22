Troy teachers fight for new contract as end of school year looms

With only a couple of weeks left in the school year, Troy teachers are fighting for a new contract.

The teachers have been working without a contract since February.

The district said strides have been made during the 15 bargaining sessions that have been held, but no deal has been reached yet.

Teachers say they want better wages and improved working conditions. They say that they work for one of the best school districts in the state, so their wages should reflect that.

Teachers picketed Tuesday before the educators, parents, and students packed a board of education to voice their concerns.

"We have 16 more days of school left and unfortunately, if we don't get a contract before the last day of school, then we won't get to vote on a contract until the day before school starts in August," teacher Sarah Ritter said.

Both sides have agreed to have a state mediator come in to help with negotiations.