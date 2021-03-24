Troy traffic stop leads to arrest of 'super drunk' Sterling Heights man

A drunken Sterling Heights man blew three times the legal limit when Troy police stopped him March 14.

Police said the 22-year-old man was stopped on Coolidge Highway near Meijer Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when the man spoke. He performed several field sobriety tests poorly before blowing .248% on a breath test. The legal limit in Michigan is .08%.

He was taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility, where he agreed to submit to a chemical blood test.

The man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- first offense, pending laboratory results.