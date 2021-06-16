Troy woman says she was assaulted by her kid's babysitter

article

According to the Troy Police Department, on June 6, around 7:20 pm, a female victim was assaulted by her babysitter.

The woman says she was out when she got a call from the babysitter to pick up her kids because they were misbehaving.

When the victim got home, she says she noticed the 26-year-old babysitter roughly handling her children.

The woman says she disagreed with the babysitters' actions, and a fight broke out between the two.

According to the victim, the babysitter grabbed her hair, punched her in the face, and spilled coffee on her.

