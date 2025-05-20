Truck slams into Pontiac apartment with children inside, driver arrested

The Brief Three children were inside an apartment when a pickup truck slammed into the home. All the children escaped through a window. The driver of the truck was arrested.



Three children were inside a home in Pontiac when the driver of a pickup truck slammed into their apartment.

On Tuesday, a boarded-up single-room flat apartment at the end of the intersection of Starlite and Cherry Hill in Pontiac was what was left of the scene.

Timeline:

It was around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the pickup hit the apartment.

According to the sheriff’s office, two 10-year-olds and a 13-year-old were inside at the time and had minor injuries from flying debris after the crash. They were inside gathering some items and planned to come right back to their babysitter’s house when the truck hit.

They managed to escape through the apartment's window.

Local perspective:

Mya Edwards lives across the street from this apartment and heard what happened before she saw it.

"You could still even see where the grass marks where she drove on the lawn into the house," she said. "Me and my fiancé heard the screech and then boom. So we immediately hopped up we looked out our window and we saw the car literally hit the building. They were just devastated, they were hurt, They were like, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe my house looks like this.'"

After the crash, a crowd started to gather. Edwards said the driver was trying to reverse out of the building but was unsuccessful. The driver then allegedly ran from the truck with her dog, but neighbors didn't let her get far.

"People in the neighborhood ended up catching the woman over there, and held her until the police got here," Edwards said. "When they caught the woman, the parents had pulled up, and she was talking trash to the mom, and I’m like, 'You just hit her house,' and she was like, 'You don’t even know me.' I’m like, 'She is about to learn everything about you because you just hit her house.'"

What's next:

The driver, a 36-year-old from Pontiac, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated but was released until investigators get the results of a toxicology test.