Trump disses Detroit again • Taylor murder suspect released • Family mourns man killed by DTE impersonators

Former President Donald Trump again made negative remarks about Detroit this week.

During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday, Trump said Detroit never had a comeback, calling the city horrible.

"I've been talking about for the last year, about Detroit and how horribly it has been. It's just horrible because we've been talking about Detroit's coming back for 40 years, and it's never come back," he said.

He also used Detroit as an example of why the United States is a "developing nation" when discussing tariffs.

"Not one president charged China anything. They said, ‘Oh they’re a third-world nation, they're a developing world.' We're a developing nation, too. Take a look at Detroit, take a look at our cities," Trump said.

The comments come less than a week after he disparaged the city while speaking in Detroit.

While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club last week, he said, "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit" if Kamala Harris is elected president.

His remarks drew backlash from many leaders, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who praised the city's progress.

Suspect in security guard's murder released

A family is desperate for answers after the man accused of murdering his girlfriend while she was at work last week was released without charges.

Cynthia Platt was fatally shot last week with her own gun while working as an armed security guard in Taylor. Her boyfriend called the shooting in to 911 as a suicide, but police quickly realized that wasn't what happened and arrested the man.

However, he was released after the maximum holding time as prosecutors wait for more evidence to charge him.

"It’s just unsettling," said Rebecca Platt, the victim's cousin. "We’re worried, we’re worried that her name will just eventually die down and it will be left silent and I don’t want that."

Rebecca said the family just wants answers - and charges against the man she says is responsible for her cousin's death.

"I don’t want to play the blame game, don’t want to point no fingers at anybody. We just want answers," said Rebecca.

Family mourns victim in DTE impersonators murder

Less than a week after two suspects posed as DTE Energy workers to get inside a Rochester Hills home and murder a 72-year-old man, the victim's family is mourning the huge loss.

The two men responsible are now in custody, but that won't bring back Hussein "Sam" Murray.

"We're always going to think about this, it’s always going to be in our head how he died, and how he suffered. What was he thinking when he was dying," his cousin Zaher Murray said. "This is what hurts us the most."

Sam was beaten to death in his basement after letting in two men who said they were looking for a gas leak. His wife was also tied up and beaten, but survived the attack.

"I kept on saying I just wish he didn’t open the door to myself when I saw that," Zaher said. "They took his life, but they took part of our soul with him."

As Zaher and other loved ones mourn Sam, they hope for justice for the suspects - Carlos Hernandez and another unnamed man.

"I just hope they pay the price dearly for it," Zaher said. "This time keep them in jail. Don’t let them out."

Giant supplier to Costco, Target and more recalling 10M pounds of meat

Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers, according to a newly-released document.

BrucePac, a company based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.

Consumers who don't recognize the company may think they're in the clear — but the chicken was distributed in hundreds of different products.

The USDA recently released a 326-page document of all the products affected by the recall, listing hundreds of different items that may contain contaminated meat.

BrucePac distributes its ready-to-eat meat to a variety of food sellers, from 7-Eleven to Costco to Target and more.

For example, El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken and Cheese Taquitos with a variety of lot codes and best-by dates are included in the recall.

Certain lots of frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Chow Mein are also included, as are Good and Gather brand Chicken Tikka Masala products with a lot code of SO58227.

Young mother, baby killed in crash

A 19-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter died Tuesday in a horrific crash in Monroe County.

Journee Padgett was traveling on M-50 near Lewis Avenue in Raisinville Township when her car collided with a semi-truck head-on around 8 a.m.

"What I heard this morning was a big boom," said Robbin Williams. "So I got out and looked, and it looked like the car was sitting under the semi truck."

Williams said smoke was coming out of the car following the crash as emergency crews, the sheriff's office, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, no alcohol or illegal substances appear to be present, leaving investigators uncertain about what caused the crash.

"We determined that there was a Chevy Malibu that had been traveling eastbound on M-50, crossed the centerline for some unknown reason, and struck a gravel hauler that was westbound head on," said Joe Hammond, the undersheriff in Monroe County. "We're still trying to determine what caused her to come across the other lane."

The Pulse: Donald Trump doubles down on Detroit diss & should voting be mandatory?

Today will be chilly, but there will be more sun to counteract some of that chill.

Diddy’s lawyers request accuser identities in federal sex trafficking case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal team has asked a New York judge to reveal the identities of the individuals accusing him in his ongoing federal sex trafficking case. The motion comes as Combs, 54, faces serious allegations involving more than 100 accusers, with six new lawsuits recently filed.

Combs’ lawyers argue that knowing the identities of his accusers is critical for his defense. They need this information to prepare adequately for the upcoming trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025. So far, the prosecution has not commented on the request.

The lawsuits against Combs involve both men and women who claim he lured them into dangerous environments under the guise of career advancement. The accusations span years and allege a pattern of sexual abuse, blackmail, and violence.

Six new lawsuits were filed anonymously this week, with accusers identified as Jane and John Does to protect their identities. These claims are part of a larger wave of allegations, as over 100 accusers are reportedly preparing legal actions against Combs.

Combs’ legal team cited the "media circus" and the publicity from previous lawsuits, including a high-profile settlement with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, as factors driving the flood of accusations.