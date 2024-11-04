Trump, Vance, Walz in Michigan • Lions control NFC North • Quincy Jones dead at 91

After months of grueling campaigning during an era of hyper-partisanship, voters and the candidates have reached the final day of the 2024 election.

And it's in Michigan where three of the nominees for president and vice president will be spending their time, underscoring both the value of the state's 15 electoral votes and the potential for the state to break either way at the end of the season.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will be the first to make an appearance, holding a rally in Flint in the early afternoon. The mid-Michigan districts are not the most populated, but their voters are not uniform either and could cast a ballot in either direction.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz will make his final stop of the campaign in Detroit. He'll campaign alongside his wife Gwen Walz later Monday night.

Finally, in a bid to capture the magic of his successful run in 2016, Donald Trump will return to the site of his final campaign stop three elections in a row in Grand Rapids.

The late-night campaign rally will be Trump's final stop before election day and polls open.

Democratic nomine Kamala Harris has already made her final stop in Michigan, rallying student voters in East Lansing Sunday night.

More than three million people have already voted, with about two-thirds of those ballots coming via absentee. Clerks have spent the past week pre-processing those ballots while other election workers have helped oversee early voting.

Detroit Lions in control of division

Lions fans entered another week with their heads held high after conquering the Packers during a rainy game at Lambeau Field in Green Bayand firm control of the NFC North division.

Had they lost, questions over tiebreakers and whether the team can compete for the all-important bye in the postseason would be asked. They already had a week off earlier this year, so the next break they might see won't come until a potential playoff run.

Instead, they're undefeated against their division rivals after beating both the Packers and Minnesota Vikings on their own turf. A six-game win streak isn't bad either.

And it happened despite an injured defensive line and missing their second star receiver in Jameson Williams, who is expected to return to the team when they face off against the Houston Texans. A marquee matchup against one of the AFC's best, the game is scheduled for Sunday night.

Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, a music mogul whose career in the industry spanned over seven decades, died Sunday night at 91 years old, his publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Jones was surrounded by his children, siblings and close family at his home in Bel Air, California. No further details about his death will be released at this moment, as the family requests privacy "in this time of great mourning," Robinson said.

The following statement was provided from the Jones family:

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity."

Gas prices tick up 4 cents

Gas prices rose slightly this week, ticking up 4 cents from where they were seven days ago. Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.16 a gallon with the metro region's prices ride at that level.

Things get a little more expensive in Jackson and Ann Arbor and a little cheaper in Traverse City and Flint. AAA out of Dearborn says gas prices are still less than this time last month.

Gas demand rose slightly across the country while available gas stocks fell by a few million barrels.

"Increasing demand, alongside decreasing gasoline stocks, have some Michigan motorists seeing slightly higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AP: What to expect in Michigan on election day

Michigan may play a decisive role in a presidential election for the third consecutive time as its voters decide competitive races that could tip the balance of power in both chambers of Congress as well as the state House of Representatives.

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

Although polls in most of the state close at 8 p.m. ET, the AP will not call a winner before the last polls have closed at 9 p.m. ET. In the 2022 gubernatorial election, the AP had tabulated about 8% of the total vote by the time that the last polls closed in the state.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Another warm day November with temperatures set to peak in the mid-70s Monday along with some passing shower potential. Temperatures will cool slightly by the end of the week.

What else we're watching

It's going to be a busy last day of campaigning in the 2024 election and Michigan finds itself in the spotlight. We'll be streaming rallies from Vance and Walz when they start delivering remarks. The Michigan Secretary of State will also have an update at noon Monday. The press conference is election-focused. I-96 has reopened in Ingham County after a violent crash Saturday night left four dead and 17 injured. A semi-truck didn't stop when they came upon a traffic back-up near the M-52 overpass. The popular music streaming app Spotify has made a key clarification about their Spotify Wrapped. They do in fact continue tracking one's listens even after releasing the personalized yearly review. Here is how much 401(k) contributions are increasing next year.

Mike Wolfe held Frank Fritz's hand as 'American Pickers' co-star took his last breath

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe opened up about his final moments with Frank Fritz before his late co-star's death.

The 60-year-old TV personality and Fritz were childhood friends who co-hosted the History Channel series for 10 years and had known each other for more than 40 years.

The two had a falling-out and Fritz stepped away from the show during its 21st season in 2020. However, they were able to mend their friendship before Fritz died from complications of a stroke at the age of 60 in September.