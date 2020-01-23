Tuberculosis exposure investigated at multiple physician practice locations in metro Detroit

Tuberculosis exposure is being investigated at some healthcare locations in metro Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says a healthcare associate was unknowingly sick with TB while working at a series of Lakeview Pediatrics and its Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations between April 1, 2019, and Jan. 9, 2020.

Those locations are in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores.

All individuals who may have been exposed are being notified and encouraged to obtain testing. Testing is being offered at no cost.

The associate diagnosed with pulmonary TB is receiving treatment and is not currently working. All associates and providers at the practice have been tested and do not have active TB disease.

While the infection can be serious, not everyone who is exposed to TB will be infected, and many people who are infected never develop symptoms.

There are two forms of TB infection: latent TB infection, where people have the TB bacteria in their bodies but are not sick, and TB disease, where the bacteria multiply and cause people to become sick. Those who develop the disease can spread the bacteria to other people. It is important to identify those who may be at risk, so they can receive treatment to prevent the disease from developing.

Advertisement

TB bacteria usually grow in the lungs but can attack any part of the body such as the spine, brain or kidneys. Symptoms can include:

A bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer

Pain in the chest

Coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm from deep inside the lungs)

Weakness or fatigue

Weight loss

No appetite

Chills

Fever

Ascension Medical Group Michigan has set up a call center for scheduling tests and responding to questions. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday. It can be reached by calling 855-757-4376.

For more information about TB, visit Michigan.gov/tb or cdc.gov/tb.