Turkey giveaways happening in Wayne County

Wayne County’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive is happening Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Christian Assembly Church, 25201 Outer Drive in Melvindale.

The event will run until 1 p.m., or until they run out of turkeys.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS

Westwood Community School District and Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities are teaming up to provide 450 turkeys to the community at Robichaud High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18, or until all the turkeys are gone.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The school is at 3601 Janet Street in Dearborn Heights.

DETROIT

On Nov. 19 Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield will host her fourth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

In partnership with the Detroit Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, turkeys will be handed out starting at 1 p.m. at the Kappa Detroit Foundation Development Center, 6900 Sylvester Road in Detroit.

Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner, undisputed female super featherweight champion of the world, is expected to attend.