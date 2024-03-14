Turmoil within the State Board of Education in Michigan has spilled into a mini-revolt as two top Republican members attempt to remove the superintendent.

When it comes Dr. Mike Rice, conservatives Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder simply do not like the state school superintendent.

"He's way off in left field and I don't think he's doing a great job for the 1.3 million students here in public school in Michigan," said McMillin. "He's a harmful educator and he's promoting harmful policies that hurt kids and I think also hurt parents."

McMillin specifically takes issue with Rice's policies toward home schoolers.

But the superintendent disagreed, arguing people across the state "believe in the value of what we are doing."

"The proof in the pudding," he said.

When asked for a response to his counterpart saying he called his policies "harmful," he demurred.

"I can't speak to his words," he said.

However, there is one thing McMillin and Rice agree on: they're not fans of the governor's education department, also known as the department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP).

The agency is taking over some authority and money that the state board currently has.

"Governors might make decisions that aren't best for kids, but it might look good in order to get re-elected and you just don't want that in the governor's office and there's Democrats that are very concerned as well," McMillin said.

Rice argues the state constitution keeps governors at arms length from their responsibilities and decision-making.

"The constitution clearly creates a separation of powers," Rice said. "It helps to some degree, not completely but to some degree to soften the movements in politics."

The board and the superintendent are considering taking the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to court, alleging a power grab that she says is good for education.