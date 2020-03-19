Twelve Oaks Mall, Great Lakes Crossing closing due to coronavirus

article

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills will both be closing for at least the next ten days as the country continues to battle the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Taubman Centers, the owners of Twelve Oaks and Great Lakes Crossing, announced it would temporarily closing all but two of the company's shopping centers in the U.S. effective at the close of business on Thursday.

The closures will be in effect through March 29, or later if required by state or local government.

“After numerous discussions with state and local officials, we will temporarily cease operations in all but two centers this evening,” said the company’s Chairman, President and CEO Robert S. Taubman. “We are clearly in unprecedented times and this is right decision for our shoppers, retailers, employees and these communities.”

The move is similar to the one that Somerset Collection made on Wednesday, which announced it would close until at least March 27 because of coronavirus.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

