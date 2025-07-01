Twin Flames Universe investigation underway by AG Dana Nessel; search warrants issued

The Brief Search warrants were carried out Tuesday on multiple residences and top leaders of the Twin Flames Universe. The northern Michigan-based organization has been called a cult by some and has been profiled in documentaries. Jeff and Shaleia Divine operate the group which promises to help with finding soulmates out of Leelanau County, Michigan.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an ongoing investigation into Twin Flames Universe.

The backstory:

TFU is an organization with a largely online following operated by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, in Leelanau County, Michigan, which gained notoriety through a series of documentaries.

The organization is advertised as a community that helps people find their soulmate and reach a "harmonious union," according to their website. The couple sells classes, subscriptions, books, sessions and more.

Nessel said raids were conducted at the residences of the leaders of the controversial group.

"Today, my office executed multiple search warrants upon individuals atop the Twin Flames Universe organization and its associated properties, under the authority of a judge finding probable cause that crimes have been committed by TFU and their leadership," said Nessel.

The attorney general is asking for members of the public to come forward with information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information about potential criminal conduct regarding Twin Flames Universe, or their members, are encouraged to contact my office, and may do so anonymously," she said.

The search warrants were executed earlier on Tuesday with multiple branches of law enforcement including AG special agents, the US Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, Michigan State Police and by members of both the Leelanau County and Grand Traverse County sheriff's offices.

Related: 'Escaping Twin Flames' couple operated out of Farmington Hills, Netflix documentary trending

The "Escaping Twin Flames" documentary shows how Twin Flames University has increasingly become manipulative and controlling of its members – allegedly promising spiritual connections, forcing labor, and even persuading some people to transition genders to fit their agenda.

Jeff has even called himself the second coming of Christ. Several family members whose loved ones are members have claimed that they are brainwashed by the couple - who formerly went by the names Jeff and Shaleia Ayan.

Prior to moving to Suttons Bay, the couple lived in Farmington Hills where they started TFU.

The Farmington Hills Police Department conducted an investigation of the organization after receiving a call from an Australian mother in 2020 who said her daughter was a member. They investigated the couple and the members living there at the time, doing chores.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Michigan Attorney General's Office.



