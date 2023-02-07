Two adults found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Taylor home

article

Taylor Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after they discovered two bodies in a home.

Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened at a home on Wick Road, east of Telegraph in Taylor and police responded around 8:20 p.m.

MORE: Missing rappers died from multiple gunshots, murders were not random, state police say

Police are still investigating what happened, but believe the male shot the female.

Both are described as being in their 20s.

A weapon was recovered at the scene as well.