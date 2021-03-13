Two arrested after pointing guns at Detroit police and crashing into police cruiser

Michigan State Troopers assist Detroit police Friday night after hearing that a DPD scout had guns pointed at them.

Around 10:35 p.m. DPD advised on a Detroit Police talk group that there were at least two people in the suspect vehicle armed with pistols.

Troopers were able to locate the Dodge Charger that matched the description at Evergreen and I-96 service drive. They attempted a traffic stop and pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a side street.

As MSP approached the suspect driver fled again. The suspect ran a stop sign at Kentfield and I-96 hitting a DPD vehicle. Troopers and Detroit police arrested the two suspects without incident. The suspects were treated at the scene for minor injuries

Police say the car was stolen and a stolen handgun was recovered from inside. It was also discovered that the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide.

None of the officers were hurt, police continue to investigate.