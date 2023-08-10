Two arrested, one injured after gunfire rings out during Detroit traffic stop

article

Two men involved in a brief police chase in Detroit were arrested after one allegedly fired shots near an ongoing traffic stop Wednesday night.

The suspects, ages 23 and 19, were taken into custody after fleeing police in the area of Davison and Petoskey around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

A 27-year-old was also injured by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police were conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunfire nearby. When the two officers turned around they saw two men, including one holding a rifle, before both fled. Officers later saw both men in a white Ford Escape drive by them at a high rate of speed.

When police attempted to stop the suspects, the driver kept going before officers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver to stop them.

Both occupants exited their vehicle before fleeing. They were arrested a short while later without incident. A rifle was also recovered inside the vehicle.

Both were lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Detroit police later confirmed the same vehicle in the chase had been involved in a shooting earlier in the day.