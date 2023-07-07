Two bodies discovered near each other in Detroit, including one in a bag

article

Two dead bodies were found within blocks of one another in Detroit Friday morning, including one inside a bag.

A medical examiner had yet to determine of the cause of death for both of the individuals.

The first body was discovered in the 13000 block of Maiden Street after an elderly man was found dead inside his home around 5:30 a.m. About 45 minutes later police found a second body in the 11200 block of Maiden.

The second discovery was the man in the bag.

Detroit police did not have any other details at the time but later did confirm the investigations were separate and not related.

Footage over the street showed officers blocking off a big portion of the street with police tape.