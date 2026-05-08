Two charged after horrific dog attack on Michigan jogger

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The Brief Two people were charged in connection with a violent dog attack in Plymouth last March. A 64-year-old man who was jogging was attacked by three dogs, leading to severe injuries.



Two people have been charged in connection with a violent dog attack after a jogger was assaulted in late March in Plymouth.

The felony counts of Dangerous Animal Causing Serious Injury were brought against Kelita Yolanda Jackson-Holland and Edward Alan Turner.

The backstory:

A 64-year-old man was jogging in Plymouth when police say he was attacked by three dogs.

The incident happened on March 28 around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Canton Center Rd. The victim suffered severe injuries and received extensive treatment in the hospital after being taken by ambulance.

More than a month later, two people were arraigned in district court on felony counts of dangerous animal causing serious injury.

Big picture view:

The case presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office from the Plymouth Township Police Department authorized the felony charges against the owners of the dogs.

They alleged the two individuals who owned the dogs failed to secure and control dangerous dogs before the attack.

"The Plymouth Township Police Department is committed to holding dog owners accountable," said Chief Knittel.

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Dig deeper:

Jackson Holland was arraigned on three counts, each a four-year felony. They were given a $75,000 bond and may not own or possess any animals or firearms.

Turner was charged with one count and given a $25,000 bond.

What's next:

The preliminary examination at the 35th District Court in Plymouth is scheduled on May 29 at 11 a.m.