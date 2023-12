Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Detroit.

It happened at the intersection of Chalmers and Wilfred on the city's east side at around 1 a.m. Dec. 10.

A black Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a white Buick Enclave head-on. Two men, the drivers of both vehicles, were killed in the crash.

Police say no one else was in either vehicle. It's not clear yet what caused the crash.