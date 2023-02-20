Two Detroit police officers found dead from apparent murder-suicide inside Livonia home

Two officers with the Detroit Police Department were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide inside a Livonia residence over the weekend.

Livonia police were flagged down by concerned family members who asked them to perform a welfare check at a residence Sunday afternoon. When police got inside, they found two people dead.

"Our officers were on patrol and were contacted by a family member about the address behind us here," said Livonia Captain Gregory Yon. "They wanted wellbeing check on residents at the house. When our officers entered, they discovered two people that were deceased."

The victims, identified as a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were both members of the Detroit Police Department. They had been on the force for less than five years.

The incident happened at a home on Six Mile and Farmington Road, though authorities aren't sure when the shooting happened.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened between the two officers.

An infant was also found the home, though they were unharmed and later turned over to a family member.

"We'll have our chaplains here, our peer support team here but none of that can take some of the heartbreak away from what our officers are dealing with," said DPD Chief James White.

The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to give an update in the coming days.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.