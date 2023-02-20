Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Detroit police officers identified after suspected murder-suicide in Livonia

By Amber Ainsworth
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two off-duty Detroit police officers who died in a suspected murder-suicide have been identified. 

Maria Martin, 22, and Matthew Ethington II, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home in the 16000 block of Farmington Road in Livonia. Police said the officers have been on the force for fewer than five years.

According to investigators, Martin was shot multiple times, and Ethington died from single gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. It isn't clear when the shooting happened.

An infant was also found in the home, though they were unharmed and later turned over to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support. 