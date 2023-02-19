2 Detroit police officers found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Livonia

article

2 Detroit police officers were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a Livonia apartment complex.

Their bodies were found Sunday in a complex in the area of 6 Mile and Farmington.

Livonia police officers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a family member for a well-being check, according to Livonia Captain Gregory Yon. Officers made entry inside and found two people dead.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the incident appears to be an apparent murder-suicide. The female and male officers were in a relationship.

