The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double-fatal shooting on the city's west side Sunday morning.

Police say two men were fatally shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 18900 block of Greydale Ave, near 7 Mile and Lahser.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of this shooting. Police have a suspect, an adult male, in custody.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.