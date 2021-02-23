Two men charged for threatening Michigan Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin, state judge

article

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against two men for making threats against Senator Debbie Stabenow and Representative Elissa Slotkin leading up to the 2020 Election.

Daniel Thompson, 62, and Clinton Stewart, 42, are both charged with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider - all misdemeanors.

According to Nessel, Thompson, who now lives in Harrison, left threatening messages for Stabenow on January 5 from Livingston County. Nessel also said he made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a member of Slotkin's staff on Jan. 19 from Clare County. He's also accused of making threatening calls to Slotkin from Livingston County on April 30, 2020.

In a press release from Nessel, Thompson is accused of calling Stabenow's office, identifying himself as a Republican, and leaving a message containing vulgar and threatening language meant to intimidate officials. Thompson said he was angry about the results of the November election, Nessel said, and that he joined a Michigan militia and that there would be violence if the election results were not changed. Nessel said he also sent an email to Stabenow’s office, where he reiterated the threatening remarks and used vulgar language.

Additionally, Nessel said Thompson spoke with a member of Slotkin's office for more than an hour and he claimed people will due while using violent references and noting events that happened during the Capitol Riot.

Two of the charges were filed against Thompson were in Livingston County while the third was in Clare County.

Steward, of Douglas, Georgia, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail message on Sept. 18, 2020, for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens where he accused 'activist judges' of making rulings that favored then-presidential nominee Joe Biden to win the election through mail-in ballots. That same day, Stephens ruled absentee ballots delivered late but postmarked before election day must be counted. The ruling was later overruled by the state court of appeals which said that all ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted.

Steward was charged in Wayne County.

"It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials," Nessel said. "To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe."

Arraignments of both defendants are pending and no new court dates have been scheduled.