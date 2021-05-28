Two men wanted for beating, carjacking 77-year-old man at Detroit gas station

Detroit Police are searching for two men wanted for pulling a 77-year-old man from his car at a Detroit gas station and then beating him to take his 2005 minivan.

According to Detroit Police, the victim pulled his brown 2005 Chevrolet Upland minivan into the Citgo station in the 4200 block of West Warren on Sunday, May 16. As he was sitting in the driver's seat of the minivan, police said two men viciously attacked him.

Detroit Police said two unknown men demanded his car, pulled him from the driver's seat, and hit him in the head with an object. Then the two suspects took his car and drove off south on Lovett Street.

Police said the minivan was found shortly after the assault less than half of a mile away.

Police said the suspects are both Black men between 12 and 22 years old, both with slim builds, standing around 5'10", wearing all black hoodies, pants, and shoes.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commerical Auto Theft Unit 313596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Speak Up.

