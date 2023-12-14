Two men wanted in home invasion, assault and armed robbery on Detroit's northwest side

article

Detroit police are looking for two men wanted in a home invasion, assault and armed robbery that took place on the city's northwest side.

Photo images have been released of two men investigators say broke into a house in the 15000 block of Birwood near Chalfonte on Dec. 10, assaulted the victim and others inside the home and stole multiple items.

Police say the break-in took place in broad daylight at 2:10 p.m. by the suspects who were armed with guns and fled toward Chalfonte in a U-Haul. The moving truck has been recovered by investigators.

The first suspect is described as a 5 feet, 9-inch man who appears thin-built wearing a navy blue skull cap, a navy blue Nike jacket, dark pants, black and white Nike "Dunks," with shoulder-length dreadlocks with blonde tips. He also appeared to be in his early to mid-twenties.

The second suspect is a man approximately in his early to mid-forties and was wearing all-black clothing, a black Detroit "D" baseball cap, and black suede Timberland boots. He also has a black beard with gray in it, has a large build, and is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240,

Or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.TV AT THIS LINK.

