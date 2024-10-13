Two Michigan State Police troopers hurt when impaired driver crashes into patrol car

Two Michigan State Police troopers are hurt after an impaired driver crashed into their patrol car.

At 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-96 and Joy Road, troopers from the Metro South Post were investigating a traffic crash. MSP says the driver of a Ford F-150 failed to move over and struck their fully marked patrol car.

Both troopers were hurt in the crash and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

MSP says the patrol car sustained significant damage.

READ NEXT: Man breaks into house, shoots at police in Center Line

The driver of the F-150, a 20-year-old from Novi, was determined to be impaired and was arrested and lodged pending the prosecutor's review.

"Once again, we see someone who decided to get behind the wheel while impaired," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "This crash could have been a lot worse. We are reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel while impaired. There are too many other options available."

