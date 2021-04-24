Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vision Lanes Bowling Alley in Westland

The Westland Police are investigating after a shooting at a popular bowling alley leaves two hospitalized according to police.

Police responded to Vision Lanes Bowling Alley around 12:41 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired inside the building.

According to the owner of the bowling alley, this escalated after an argument between the two parties.

Police confirm that two people are in the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim had any relation to each other.

Westland Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

