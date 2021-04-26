Wayne man dead after shooting at Vision Lanes bowling alley in Westland

A shooting Friday at Vision Lanes in Westland left a 30-year-old Wayne man dead, police said.

Police said a verbal argument at the bowling alley on Ford Road led to the shooting around 12:40 a.m.

A Detroit woman was also injured. She is recovering at a hospital.

According to police, three people were arrested in connection with the shooting, but they have been released pending further investigation and potential charges.

Police have not provided more details about the incident but said that more information would be shared later.