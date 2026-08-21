Two police officers shot in Dearborn Heights, suspect in custody

The Brief Two Dearborn police officers were shot and a suspect – also wounded, has been arrested according to sources The police officers were undercover at the time of the shooting which happened in Dearborn Heights. There are three police scenes with a Citgo gas station at Inkster and Van Born as the epicenter.



Two Dearborn police officers were shot early Friday morning in the area of Inkster and Van Born.

The backstory:

The police officers were undercover in Dearborn Heights at the time of the shooting which happened at 2:42 a.m. and have been hospitalized – they are expected to recover.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the suspect was also shot and is in custody.

A massive police presence is still at the scene involving a Citgo gas station with at least 30 evidence markers littered across the ground.

According to sources, there are two other scenes related to the incident, but the gas station is the main location.

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