Two rescued after boat takes on water in Lake St. Clair

Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat took on water in Lake St. Clair early Friday evening.

A call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about a pleasure craft that had taken on water.

An official from the USCG's Great Lakes division said a tow boat had gone out to help the individuals, but couldn't because of water in the boat. Fortunately, a helicopter was in the area.

It traveled to Selfridge and obtained a water pump, which a rescue diver was able to use after being lowered into the craft.

They pumped water out of the craft and made it safe to tow.

It happened two miles west of Gull Island, near the U.S.-Canadian border in Lake St. Clair.