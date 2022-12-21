Two shot to death at Inkster, MSP investigating

The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday.

According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday.

Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no other details were released. Detectives are writing search warrants and waiting for crime lab techs.

No other details about the victims, how they were killed, or circumstances were released.