Two sought by police after Detroit mechanic killed in weekend hit-and-run

Two people are targets of a city-wide search after a man was struck and killed over the weekend in Detroit.

Investigators say the victim, Rodger Pitts, died after being struck by a parked car that had been hit by another vehicle Sunday afternoon. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be caught by police.

It's a tragic loss for the community, who remembered Pitts as the local mechanic who could work and fix anyone's cars. He had lived in the area for 40 years.

"He just was a good guy. That's all he did, work on people's cars and drink pop," said Kiszar Keith, Pitts's, sister-in-law. "That's what he was doing - going to the store to cash in some cans and get a pop."

One witness who saw the collision could only see the victim's shoes when it happened. She walked around the car and saw Pitts' head against the tire.

"I believe he didn't see it coming - couldn't get out of the way fast enough," said Jasmyn Stokes.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of Van Dyke and Charlevoix on Detroit's east side.

Pitts was walking to a corner store when police said the suspect car - a black Chevy Impala - struck a parked car. The impact shoved the parked car into Pitts. The sound of the impact was recorded on home security video.

Two men got out of the car - including the driver - and ran. A third person who was also in the car was detained. Just before the crash, another resident's car was hit by the offending driver.

"They sideswiped my car. I don't really care - it's a brand new car but that's whatever. Someone didn't receive their father, their uncle, their brother today," said the woman who owned the car.

If anyone knows who is behind the crash, they're asked to give the police a call.