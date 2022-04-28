Two students attacked by pit bulls at Detroit elementary school during recess, district says

article

Two girls were attacked by two dogs during recess at Detroit's Bates Academy on the city's west side, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD).

The attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at Bates Academy, northwest of Outer Drive and Wyoming Ave, according to DPSCD spokesperson Chrystal Wilson - who said the dogs were both pit bulls.

According to the school district, one of the dogs was captured by animal control and authorities are still searching for the other dog.

Bates Academy will use a controlled dismissal to ensure the safety of students as they leave the building.

The two girls who were attacked were both listed as being stable at a Detroit area hospital.

FOX 2 spoke with multiple witnesses and parents in the area. One witness said he was working near the school and could hear a girl screaming when the attack happened.