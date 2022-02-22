Two teens in custody in Detroit triple murder investigation that included 5-year-old boy

Detroit police say they have two suspects in custody following a triple homicide investigation at a west side home that included the murder of a 5-year-old child.

Two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Monday, said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis.

The suspects were known to the victims, police said. However, authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the murders.

"This case, like so many others, has tugged at the heart and spirit of this department," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Police were originally called to the 15300 block of Evergreen in Detroit Sunday afternoon after family said they found a dead loved one. An investigation later uncovered the discovery of three bodies, a 28-year-old woman, her 32-year-old boyfriend, and her 5-year-old son Caleb.

According to Detroit Police, a family member hadn't heard from Caleb or his mother, Lashon Marshall, and went to the home to check on them.

The suspects were in the neighborhood when they were arrested.

The investigation remains a fluid one, however police plan to submit a review to the prosecutor in the coming days.

"Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that murdered this baby and the people in this home," White said on Sunday.

"Seeing his pictures now I’m just lost, I’m devastated - and to know some of the details of what happened is just devastating to me and my son," said Shalesa Floyd, Caleb's paternal grandmother.

Police thanked the community for tips that eventually lead to the suspects' arrest. They were taken into custody without incident.

"We have high confidence the individuals are responsible for this heinous act," said McGinnis.