Two teens shot at illegal street party on Detroit's west side

Two teen girls were shot at an illegal street party on Detroit's west side on Sunday, June 15.

Just after midnight, police say an unknown suspect fired shots at an illegal street party in the 15700 block of Coyle. Two teen girls attending the party were struck.

One of the teens was privately conveyed to the hospital. The other was transported by medics.

The teenagers' injuries were non-life-threatening, according to Detroit Police.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.