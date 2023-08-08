Two workers diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at Stellantis truck plant

Two workers at a Stellantis truck plant in Metro Detroit have been diagnosed with Legionnaires disease.

In a letter sent out to employees at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, Stellantis said that it hasn't been determined how the individuals came in contact with the bacteria that causes the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, which can be contracted by inhaling contaminated water droplets or mist. Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease can include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headaches.

In response to the cases, Stellantis said it shut down three water test operations. The company also appointed a group of experts to test the water sources and deep clean the water test operations.

Cleaning took place last week and operations returned to normal on Aug. 7.

In a statement to FOX 2, Stellantis said had been notified of the infections but were still unaware of how the workers came into contact with the disease.

"However, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of our employees, we have mobilized a team to begin testing water sources, and are following appropriate and established protocols at the plant. As part of our thorough investigation, we will contact and cooperate with all proper agencies as necessary," went the statement.

Cases of Legionnaires disease became more prevalent in Michigan following the Flint Water Crisis.