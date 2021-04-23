U-M students living on Ann Arbor campus must be vaccinated, school says

The University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann Arbor campus this fall, school officials announced Friday.

President Mark Schlissel said shots will not be mandated for faculty, staff, and others students "at this time," but he strongly encouraged everyone to be vaccinated.

The requirement will allow residence halls to operate safely at near-normal capacity, he said, after there were more than 600 cases in dorms in the fall.

In the weeks ahead, the university will start to excuse vaccinated students from mandatory coronavirus testing.

Those who are vaccinated will not have to self-quarantine after exposure to close contact as long as they do not have symptoms.

The university's Dearborn campus previously announced Friday it would also be requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or weekly negative tests to be on campus.

This applies to anyone who will be on campus for any reason beginning Sept. 1. Students who will be fully remote do not need to do this.