UM-Dearborn to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or weekly negative test to be on campus

University of Michigan-Dearborn students, faculty, and staff will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative virus test weekly to be on campus this fall.

This applies to anyone who will be on campus for any reason beginning Sept. 1. Students who will be fully remote do not need to do this.

The university is planning to welcome students back this fall after shifting to remote classes last year. The fall plan includes having most classes in-person, with some being hybrid formats, as well as resuming activities on the campus.