U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of raping minor in Washtenaw County

A man with Michigan ties accused of raping a minor over several years is wanted by the U.S. Marshals on multiple felony counts in Washtenaw County.

Kevin Dwayne Bailey, 31, was charged with criminal sexual conduct following years of abuse he allegedly inflicted on a female minor. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bailey threatened the individual with violence and told the victim he'd injure her family if she didn't let him assault her.

Charges were eventually filed against Bailey after the victim became pregnant.

When Bailey became aware of the charges, he continued to threaten the victim, saying he'd physically hurt her and her family if she didn't recant her story and drop the charges.

While the charges are out of Washtenaw County, Bailey has connected around Southeast Michigan, including in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Detroit. He also has relatives in California, Florida, and Tennessee, where he's known to travel.

Bailey is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs approximately 148 pounds.

He has no known source of income and federal marshals believe he may be receiving assistance from family or friends.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477) or 313-202-6458.

Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.