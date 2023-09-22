UAW calls on all GM, Stellantis parts distribution facilities to strike; Ford averts additional strikes
(FOX 2) - The UAW called on all General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities to join the strike Friday.
These 38 facilities are in 20 states, with 13 located in Michigan. See the full list below.
UAW President Shawn Fain said this is a result of both automakers rejecting union proposals and offering deficient cost of living adjustments.
"Both companies are still offering deficient cost of living adjustments that will provide zero increases over the next four years. Both have rejected job security proposals. Both have rejected profit-sharing proposals. And both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps," he said.
Ford, on the other hand, has come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments that were suspended in 2009. Because of this, the UAW will not call on more Ford employees to strike.
Ford employees who are already on strike at the automaker's Michigan Assembly will still continue striking, as will workers at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri.
These workers have been striking since Aug. 15 after all Big Three automakers failed to reach a deal with the UAW.
Fain set noon Friday as a deadline for "serious progress," something he says only Ford accomplished, but they aren't at a deal yet.
"To be clear, we are not done at Ford," he said.
Ford released a statement after Fain's update:
"Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success."
Plants on strike
Michigan UAW plants striking
Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac
Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville
Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti
Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton
Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek
Lansing Redistribution in Lansing
Stellantis Marysville
Centerline Packaging in Center Line
Centerline Warehouse in Center Line
Sherwood in Warren
Warren Parts in Warren
Wayne Local 900 - on strike since Sept. 15
QEC in Auburn Hills
Stellantis Romulus
California
Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution
Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario
Colorado
Denver Parts Distribution
Stellantis Denver in Commerce City
Florida
Stellantis Orlando
Georgia
Stellantis Atlanta in morrow
Illinois
Chicago Parts Distribution
Stellantis Chicago in Naperville
Massachusets
Stellantis Boston
Minnesota
Stellantis Minneapolis
Mississippi
Jackson Parts Dist.
Missouri
Wentzville GM plant - on strike on Sept. 15
Nevada
Reno Parts Distribution
New York
Stellantis New York
North Carolina
Charlotte Parts Dist.
Ohio
Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester
Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro
Local 12 in Toledo - on strike on Sept. 15
Oregon
Stellantis Portland in Beaverton
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Parts Dist.
Tennessee
Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.
Texas
Fort Worth Parts Dist.
Stellantis Dallas
Virginia
Stellantis Winchester
West Virginia
Martinsburg Parts Dist.
Wisconsin
Hudson parts Distribution
Stellantis Milwaukee