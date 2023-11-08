UAW president giving update on auto strike gains Wednesday afternoon

With striking workers back on the line and tentative agreements reached with the three Detroit automakers, attention now turns toward local union groups ratifying deals with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Meanwhile, UAW President Shawn Fain will host another press conference Wednesday afternoon on Facebook and YouTube. FOX 2 will stream it in the liveplayer when it's scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The announcement was teased as Fain talking about the strike and "what we won at the Big Three." He's previously sold the new contract as historic and a deal that reclaims the gains previously lost over the past 10 years.

While each deal carries its own details, they all offer a 25% wage increase that when accounting for cost-of-living adjustments rises to 33%. There are also ratification bonuses and promises to keep certain auto plants open.

An unusual component of the deal also includes Ford, GM, and Stellantis paying each striking worker $100 for each day they picketed. The latest deal would expire April 30, 2028.

Of the 150,000 UAW members employed by the Detroit Three, nearly a third were actively striking at the peak of the labor dispute.

The strike lasted more than six weeks and cost the industry at least $10.4 billion, according to an assessment by the Anderson Economic Group. That includes about $4.3 billion lost earnings for the manufacturers.

While the strike is over, it may not be the last of Fain. He's expected to meet with President Joe Biden in Illinois, the Associated Press said this week.

He also alluded to larger plans of expanding the UAW's membership that could one day include workers at other foreign car companies with operations in the U.S.